Activist Greta Thunberg arrives in Paris and accuses Israel of attacking and kidnapping those on aid flotilla

The Associated Press
June 10, 2025 at 12:44PM

PARIS — Activist Greta Thunberg arrives in Paris and accuses Israel of attacking and kidnapping those on aid flotilla.

