Action! Derrick Henry can parlay a 2,000-yard rushing season into a movie cameo with Adam Sandler

BALTIMORE — ''King Henry'' finally has the attention of ''The Waterboy.''
Baltimore Ravens star running back Derrick Henry has an offer from Adam Sandler, his favorite actor, to be cast in a movie if the five-time Pro Bowl selection rushes for 2,000 yards this season.
The offer grew out of Henry's appearance on radio personality Dan Patrick's show this week to discuss his $30 million, two-year contract extension.
Patrick told Henry he would get him in a Sandler movie if he made NFL history with a second 2,000-yard season. Two days later, Sandler made the offer himself in a video shown to Henry on the practice field.
''That's my dawg,'' a wide-smiling Henry said while watching the video.
Sandler, star of ''Happy Gilmore'' and the remake of ''The Longest Yard'' along with ''The Waterboy,'' said he was in a hotel room while filming his greeting for Henry. At one point, Sandler turned the camera to show his bulldog.
''Two thousand yards-plus this year not only gets you in a movie, but we'll have a nice dinner together and talk about Dan Patrick's facial hair and how hard it is for him to grow it,'' Sandler joked in a video posted Friday. ''I love ya and keep it up.''
Sandler came up during Patrick's interview with Henry because Patrick was hearing a hoodie for the soon-to-be-released ''Happy Gilmore 2.'' Sandler had given Patrick the hoodie.