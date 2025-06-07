Sports

Action! Derrick Henry can parlay a 2,000-yard rushing season into a movie cameo with Adam Sandler

''King Henry'' finally has the attention of ''The Waterboy.''

The Associated Press
June 7, 2025 at 4:08AM

BALTIMORE — ''King Henry'' finally has the attention of ''The Waterboy.''

Baltimore Ravens star running back Derrick Henry has an offer from Adam Sandler, his favorite actor, to be cast in a movie if the five-time Pro Bowl selection rushes for 2,000 yards this season.

The offer grew out of Henry's appearance on radio personality Dan Patrick's show this week to discuss his $30 million, two-year contract extension.

Patrick told Henry he would get him in a Sandler movie if he made NFL history with a second 2,000-yard season. Two days later, Sandler made the offer himself in a video shown to Henry on the practice field.

''That's my dawg,'' a wide-smiling Henry said while watching the video.

Sandler, star of ''Happy Gilmore'' and the remake of ''The Longest Yard'' along with ''The Waterboy,'' said he was in a hotel room while filming his greeting for Henry. At one point, Sandler turned the camera to show his bulldog.

''Two thousand yards-plus this year not only gets you in a movie, but we'll have a nice dinner together and talk about Dan Patrick's facial hair and how hard it is for him to grow it,'' Sandler joked in a video posted Friday. ''I love ya and keep it up.''

Sandler came up during Patrick's interview with Henry because Patrick was hearing a hoodie for the soon-to-be-released ''Happy Gilmore 2.'' Sandler had given Patrick the hoodie.

''Can you do me a favor?'' Henry asked Patrick. ''If you ever see him again, tell him I'm a really big fan and would really love to meet him one day.''

Patrick left Sandler a voice message — and Sandler responded.

''Dan you're a real one!'' Henry later wrote on social media.

Henry rushed for 2,027 yards with Tennessee in 2020, when he was an All-Pro and the AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year in the fifth of his eight seasons with the Titans.

Henry nearly did it again as a 30-year-old in a resurgence with the Ravens last season, when he ran for 1,921 yards. Saquon Barkley of the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles led the NFL with 2,005 yards.

