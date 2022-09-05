Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Las Vegas Aces (26-10, 15-3 Western Conference) at Seattle Storm (22-14, 10-8 Western Conference)

Seattle; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces look to clinch the series over the Seattle Storm in game of the WNBA playoffs semifinals. The Aces defeated the Storm 110-98 in the last meeting. A'ja Wilson led the Aces with 34 points, and Breanna Stewart led the Storm with 20 points.

The Storm are 10-8 against Western Conference opponents. Seattle has a 9-10 record against teams over .500.

The Aces are 15-3 against Western Conference opponents. Las Vegas ranks seventh in the WNBA scoring 34.4 points per game in the paint led by Wilson averaging 9.6.

TOP PERFORMERS: Stewart is scoring 21.6 points per game and averaging 7.5 rebounds for the Storm. Jewell Loyd is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Seattle.

Chelsea Gray is averaging 13.7 points, 6.1 assists and 1.6 steals for the Aces. Wilson is averaging 20.2 points over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Storm: 6-4, averaging 90.7 points, 34.5 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 87.2 points per game.

Aces: 8-2, averaging 92.1 points, 35.1 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points.

INJURIES: Storm: Mercedes Russell: out (headaches), Gabby Williams: day to day (concussion).

Aces: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.