LAS VEGAS — The Las Vegas Aces traded recently acquired 6-5 center Amanda Zahui B. on Sunday to Washington for the Mystics' second-round draft picks in 2024 and 2025.

Zahui B. came over to the Aces from the Los Angeles Sparks on Jan. 21 trade for two-time All-Star Dearica Hamby, a former two-time WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year. That deal allowed the Aces to clear salary cap room to acquire former two-time MVP Candace Parker, who signed Wednesday.

Zahui B. did not play in the WNBA last season after the Sparks placed her on the suspended list. She is averaging 6.2 points in her seven seasons.

Zahui B. played college basketball at the University of Minnesota and was the second overall pick in the 2015 WNBA draft.