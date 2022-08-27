Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Seattle Storm (22-14, 10-8 Western Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (26-10, 15-3 Western Conference)

Las Vegas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces square off against the Seattle Storm.

The Aces are 15-3 against Western Conference opponents. Las Vegas ranks sixth in the WNBA with 20.8 assists per game led by Chelsea Gray averaging 6.1.

The Storm's record in Western Conference play is 10-8. Seattle is the top team in the Western Conference scoring 12.0 fast break points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kelsey Plum is shooting 46.6% and averaging 20.4 points for the Aces. A'ja Wilson is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Las Vegas.

Sue Bird is averaging 7.6 points and six assists for the Storm. Breanna Stewart is averaging 23.2 points over the last 10 games for Seattle.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 8-2, averaging 92.0 points, 34.1 rebounds, 21.5 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.8 points per game.

Storm: 6-4, averaging 90.0 points, 33.2 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.4 points.

INJURIES: Aces: None listed.

Storm: Mercedes Russell: out (headaches), Gabby Williams: day to day (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.