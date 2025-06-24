Aces struggle and Caitlin Clark hits a shooting slump early in WNBA season

For the second consecutive season the Las Vegas Aces have gotten off to a slow start.
The team snapped a three-game losing streak Sunday with a victory over Indiana. Las Vegas sits at 6-7, a rare time they are under .500 since the team came to the Nevada city in 2018. The victory over Caitlin Clark and the Fever was one of their best efforts of the season. (It also was ESPN's third most-watched WNBA regular-season game, averaging 1.7 million viewers.)
Coach Becky Hammon is hoping for more consistency moving forward.
''It's hard to build trust when you're not consistent. Every day. You got to show up. You got to be who you are and be the best version of yourself,'' she said. ''And we haven't got that yet. We've got it in pieces, which makes me optimistic. And then we have, you know, where we fall to pieces, which enrages me. So, you know, we have to find a way to show up and put a 40-minute game together.''
The Aces look to string some wins together now with Connecticut and Washington coming to Las Vegas for back-to-back games this week. The team then goes on a five-game road trip that will go a long way to determining where they are heading into the All-Star break.
Hammon is hoping to get Jewell Loyd going on offense. She's averaging just 11.4 points this season — her lowest total since her rookie year in 2015.
Clark's shooting woes
Clark isn't worried about her recent shooting slump over the past two games when she's gone 1-for-17 from behind the 3-point arc. She's a career 35% 3-point shooter, with many of her shots coming from way behind the 3-point line.