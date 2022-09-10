Connecticut Sun (25-11, 11-7 Eastern Conference) at Las Vegas Aces (26-10, 15-3 Western Conference)
Las Vegas; Sunday, 3 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The Las Vegas Aces host the Connecticut Sun.
The Aces have gone 13-5 at home.
The Sun are 12-6 on the road. Connecticut is the leader in the Eastern Conference scoring 12.6 fast break points per game.
TOP PERFORMERS:
LAST 10 GAMES: Aces: 9-1, averaging 93.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 21.0 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 49.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.1 points per game.
Sun: 7-3, averaging 82.1 points, 39.9 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.4 points.
INJURIES: Aces: None listed.
Sun: Jasmine Thomas: out for season (knee), Bria Hartley: out for season (knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.