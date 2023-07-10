More from Star Tribune
Aces down Lynx 113-89
The Las Vegas Aces beat the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, July 9, 2023 at Target Center.
Lynx
Lynx winning streak runs into a wall as Aces roll to 113-89 victory
Kelsey Plum scored 40 points and the defending champions brought an end to the five-game winning streak of the home team.
Twins
Twins take N.C. prep Walker Jenkins with No. 5 pick in MLB draft
The Twins moved up to the No. 5 pick in the draft lottery last winter, and they took the player remaining from the consensus top five prospects available.
Wild
When can these five top Wild prospects start making an impact?
The list includes defenseman Daemon Hunt, who had a strong first professional season with the Iowa Wild.
Minneapolis
Minneapolis police chief says he never saw video of new hire's use of force
Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara issued a statement Sunday in response to emails that show the Police Department (MPD) and city officials knew about an…