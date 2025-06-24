Ace Bailey of Rutgers shrugs off questions about canceled workout ahead of the NBA draft

NEW YORK — Ace Bailey fidgeted with a red yo-yo, catching the eyes of members of a media horde that pressed the former Rutgers star to flash some tricks. Dylan Harper, his former teammate and fellow likely NBA lottery pick, hovered nearby and said Bailey had indeed mastered yo-yo staples such as walk the dog and the gravity pull.
Bailey, though, passed on putting on a show for the masses.
''Catch me outside,'' Bailey said at a Manhattan hotel.
How about that? Bailey declined again in the run-up to the NBA draft to showcase his abilities.
Still just 18 years old, Bailey has turned into one of the more vexing prospects heading into Wednesday night's draft. His talent and infectious personality are apparent both on video and in person.
But he's getting questions about his maturity as he enters the adult world of the NBA.
Notably, Bailey canceled a scheduled workout with the Philadelphia 76ers, who hold the No. 3 overall pick.
He has not had a public workout for any team, a puzzling strategy that got him called out by critics ranging from current NBA players to analysts to Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro.