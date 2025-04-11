Review: AC/DC wins again with lovably loud, lowbrow rock at U.S. Bank Stadium

For a stadium concert, the production was short on elaborate thrills. There was nothing as cool as real fake train that came crashing through a bank of amplifiers to open concerts on 2008’s Black Ice World Tour in arenas. The opening on Thursday was animation of a speeding red car, with an Angus Young hood ornament, speeding into U.S. Bank Stadium’s main floor. At other times, the production was on the nose like flashing lightning bolts on the giant video screens during “Thunderstruck” and flames during “Shot Down in Flames.”