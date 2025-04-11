Review: AC/DC wins again with lovably loud, lowbrow rock at U.S. Bank Stadium

There was pyro. Of course, there was pyro. And a giant bell, blasting cannons, shrieking vocals and Angus Young in a schoolboy uniform. Of course, he wore shorts and a little cap even at the AARP-old age of 70.
It’s time to suspend any wokeness you have and get in touch with your inner adolescent because AC/DC is back. With all those guitar power chords, anthemic choruses, loutish double entendres and lusting lyrics about doing the deed.
AC/DC, Australia’s biggest band and one of the world’s all-time best sellers, kicked off the North American leg of its PWR Up Tour on Thursday night at sold-out U.S. Bank Stadium with a thundering, lovably lowbrow performance that enabled 60,000 fans to revisit the sheer exuberance of loud, unreconstructured rock ‘n’ roll.
Whether you were 11, 70-something or somewhere in-between, it was a primal treat to play air guitar and sing-along all night long to a band that’s been rocking us for more than 50 years with “Highway to Hell” and “Thunderstruck.”
Despite extensive personnel changes since AC/DC last played in the Twin Cities in 2016, it was the same old songs and dance from Young and company. OK, Young, the last original member from 1973, had fluffy white hair protruding from under his schoolboy cap but he was as manic and vibrant as ever, duckwalking down the runway like the Energizer Bunny.
Lead screamer Brian Johnson, 77, sounded less frayed than expected but not exactly at full shriek strength for the entire two-plus hours. He’s had some hearing issues in recent years, which resulted in Guns N’ Roses’ Axl Rose subbing for him on AC/DC’s last extensive tour in 2016.
Fans weren’t certain there would be another tour. After all, bandleader Malcolm Young had stepped away in 2014 because of dementia and died three years later. (He was replaced by his nephew, Stevie Young.) AC/DC took a hiatus, then surprised in 2020 with “Power Up,” their 18th studio album.
Following the pandemic, the band did a one-off big gig in California in 2023 with a new drummer — Matt Laug, formerly of Mike Campbell & the Dirty Knobs — because Phil Rudd was convicted of drug possession and threatening to kill someone. Then before AC/DC’s 2024 European tour, bassist Cliff Williams retired, replaced by Chris Chaney, who played in Jane’s Addiction and Slash’s Snakepit.