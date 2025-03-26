Accuser tells a trial that actor Gérard Depardieu groped her bottom and breasts on film set

PARIS — A woman accusing French actor Gérard Depardieu of sexual assault told a landmark trial in Paris on Wednesday that he groped her buttocks and her breasts several times in three separate incidents on a film set.
Depardieu, 76, is accused of groping a 54-year-old set dresser and a 34-year-old assistant during filming in 2021 of ‘’Les Volets Verts’’ (‘’The Green Shutters’‘). He denies any sexual assault.
Day 3 of the Paris trial focused on the testimony of the younger plaintiff, who said Depardieu first groped her bottom when she was alone with him for a brief moment between the backstage area and the film set.
‘‘Out of the blue, he put his hand on my butt,‘’ she said, adding she was ‘’under shock,‘’ ‘’petrified,‘’ and said nothing.
In a second incident, she said Depardieu suddenly put both his hands on her breasts: ‘’I said no, I was scared."
She also described telling Depardieu ‘’no’’ during a third similar incident.
The plaintiff said she reported the issue to her direct manager, who then alerted others in charge of the film production, prompting anger from the actor.
Depardieu repeatedly denied the allegations Wednesday in court, saying : ‘’I’m not like that.‘’