Accuser gestures at Harvey Weinstein in courtroom confrontation

NEW YORK — A key witness stared down Harvey Weinstein and pointed sharply at him as she left court in sobs Tuesday, marking one of the most heated moments of the former studio boss' sex crimes retrial.
The confrontational moment came after Jessica Mann described Weinstein grabbing, dragging, forcefully undressing and raping her in a Beverly Hills, California, hotel room around the beginning of 2014, after she told him she was dating someone else.
''You owe me one more time!'' Weinstein bellowed, according to Mann, who wiped her eyes and took heaving breaths as she testified. Weinstein — who denies ever raping or sexually assaulting anyone — briefly shook his head as he watched from the defense table.
After Mann finished her narrative, she continued crying and didn't answer when a prosecutor asked whether she needed a break. Judge Curtis Farber called for one.
When Mann passed the defense table on her way out, she turned toward the seated Weinstein, aimed a finger at her eyes and then at him. It wasn't clear how many jurors saw the gesture, and Mann didn't respond to a question outside court about what she meant to convey.
After they left, Weinstein lawyer Arthur Aidala made the latest of more than a half-dozen requests for a mistrial. He cited Mann's gesticulation, questioned her displays of emotion and complained that she shouldn't have been asked about the alleged Los Angeles rape, as Weinstein isn't actually charged with it.
The Oscar-winning producer is charged with raping Mann on another occasion, in 2013 in New York, and forcing oral sex on two other women separately in 2006. He has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
Farber denied the mistrial request. He ruled before the trial that Mann and the other two women could put the charges in the context of their other interactions with Weinstein, including other times when he allegedly made unwanted advances.