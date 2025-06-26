Accused of acting as a Chinese agent, NY governors' ex-aide now faces pandemic fraud charge, too

NEW YORK — Already charged with acting as an illicit agent of the Chinese government, a former aide to two New York governors is being accused of illegally profiteering off the state's pandemic-era scramble for face masks.
Linda Sun — who worked for Govs. Andrew Cuomo and Kathy Hochul, both Democrats — and husband Chris Hu were indicted Wednesday on bribery and other charges in the alleged mask graft.
''When masks, gloves and other protective supplies were hard to find, Sun abused her position of trust to steer contracts to her associates so that she and her husband could share in the profits,'' Brooklyn-based U.S. Attorney Joseph Nocella Jr. said in a statement Thursday.
The couple is due to answer those charges in court Monday, and Sun's lawyer said she will vigorously contest the allegations.
''The newest allegations continue the government's trend of making and publicizing feverish accusations unmoored from the facts and evidence that we expect will actually come out at trial,'' attorney Jarrod Schaeffer said. A message seeking comment was sent to Hu's attorneys.
The couple already pleaded not guilty to the earlier charges of subtly using Sun's state jobs to advance Chinese government perspectives and priorities in exchange for lucrative financial benefits. A trial is set for November.
With the new charges, the case now weaves together two significant threads that federal prosecutors have been pulling in recent years: pandemic fraud and rooting out alleged covert agents for China and other countries.
The new indictment accuses Sun and Hu of reaping millions in kickbacks by exploiting her role on a Cuomo administration team that procured much-needed personal protective equipment in the spring of 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic was taking hold.