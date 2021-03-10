Snowfall Potential. The 06z run of ECMWF (the European model) still shows a semar of 2-5" from near Alexandria and Brainerd to Duluth and the North Shore. Accumulating snow and a slight tornado risk in the same state at the same time. Only in Minnesota.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
Chauvin Trial
Communities of color brace for fresh wave of trauma as Derek Chauvin goes on trial
Professionals share coping mechanisms and self-care tips.
Lynx
Maya Moore says she'll miss another WNBA season, her 3rd away from Lynx
The six-time All-Star and eight-year Lynx veteran said on Good Morning America that she'll sit out this season as well.
Randball
Foligno suddenly a goal machine (and let's rookie Kaprizov know it)
On Wednesday's Daily Delivery podcast, Wild veteran Marcus Foligno talked about a number of subjects, including Zach Parise's benching and Foligno's scoring outburst this season.
Coronavirus
How to make an appointment to get the COVID-19 vaccine in Minnesota
Doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are being administered through health systems, state clinics, health departments and pharmacies. Here's what you need to know.
Accumulating Snow North - PM Tornado Risk South/East of Twin Cities
NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk of severe storms for much of southeastern Minnesota, including a 5% tornado risk - unusual but not unprecedented for early March. There may be severe/tornado watches issued later today, so be alert for that. On the cold side of the storm a stripe of plowable accumulation is still expected for parts of central and northeastern Minnesota