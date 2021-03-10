600032489

Accumulating Snow North - PM Tornado Risk South/East of Twin Cities

NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has a slight risk of severe storms for much of southeastern Minnesota, including a 5% tornado risk - unusual but not unprecedented for early March. There may be severe/tornado watches issued later today, so be alert for that. On the cold side of the storm a stripe of plowable accumulation is still expected for parts of central and northeastern Minnesota