Acclaimed Minnesota Hmong American artist Pao Houa Her takes over Sheboygan for retrospective

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. ― It was a little after noon at the Hmong Mutual Assistance Association on a warm day in June. Hmong elders had finished their lunches and were getting ready to play bingo.
“If you win you get a toilet paper roll,” HMAA President Sheila Yang said. “The elders love the paper toilet rolls.”
Bingo numbers were called out in Hmong and English. Elders dropped chips onto their boards. The ’70s-style wood-paneled walls of the dining hall were adorned with photographs of HMAA’s former presidents ― mostly men, save for two women and, now, Yang. A glass case held scores of Hmong cultural artifacts, trophies and portraits.
But there were also new additions — photographs and lightboxes from Minnesota-based Hmong American artist Pao Houa Her’s series “My Mother’s Flowers.” The series is an exploration of floral iconography in traditional Hmong aesthetics and the ways some Hmong men search on dating sites for “pure” Laotian women who “haven’t been Westernized.”
But at HMAA, the images also felt familiar, comforting, and opened other conversations.
Yeng Xiong, 25, admired a photograph of a young woman with a hugely floral background.
“It reminds me of the old days, of just coming here [from Thailand] and then being so excited to dress up in Hmong clothes, and stuff like that,” Xiong said. “It’s nice to see photos of people from back then because we didn’t really have chances to take photos of ourselves.”
This year, Hmong Americans mark the 50th anniversary of their arrival in the United States after assisting the U.S. in the Vietnam War and the CIA-funded Secret War in Laos.