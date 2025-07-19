Acclaimed conductor Roger Norrington dead at age 91

''Orchestras didn't generally use vibrato until the 1930s,'' Norrington told The Guardian in 2007. ''It is a fashion, like smoking, which came in at about the same time. Smoking is now going, so maybe vibrato will too. ... I have discovered, all the way from Monteverdi to Mahler, is that when music is played as it should be, the sound is wonderful, the expression is wonderful and the instruments match together.''