Vikings

Podcast: Previewing the Vikings’ opener at the Giants, from Sam Darnold to the defense

On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, the Minnesota Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss how the Vikings match up with the Giants, Sam Darnold’s readiness, and expectations for a restocked defense.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 5, 2024 at 12:08AM

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview the Vikings’ season opener on Sunday at the New York Giants, where former New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold will debut in purple. They discuss the vibes around TCO Performance Center regarding Darnold, why things should be different this time against Giants QB Daniel Jones, and what to expect from the new kickoff format. At the end, hear from Darnold himself as he discusses his journey with Andrew Krammer in a sitdown interview.

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Previous episodes of the podcast are here.

about the writer

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

See More

More from Vikings

See More
Vikings

What’s the Vikings’ plan for injured rookie QB J.J. McCarthy this season?

card image

Coach Kevin O’Connell detailed how he wants to use J.J. McCarthy’s time this season while the rookie rehabs from a season-ending knee injury.

Vikings

Vikings receiver Jordan Addison in ‘a good spot’ to play in opener at Giants

card image
Vikings

NFL’s most significant rule change is with its kickoff format

card image