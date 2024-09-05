Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview the Vikings’ season opener on Sunday at the New York Giants, where former New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold will debut in purple. They discuss the vibes around TCO Performance Center regarding Darnold, why things should be different this time against Giants QB Daniel Jones, and what to expect from the new kickoff format. At the end, hear from Darnold himself as he discusses his journey with Andrew Krammer in a sitdown interview.
Podcast: Previewing the Vikings’ opener at the Giants, from Sam Darnold to the defense
On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, the Minnesota Star Tribune’s Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand discuss how the Vikings match up with the Giants, Sam Darnold’s readiness, and expectations for a restocked defense.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 5, 2024 at 12:08AM
Coach Kevin O’Connell detailed how he wants to use J.J. McCarthy’s time this season while the rookie rehabs from a season-ending knee injury.