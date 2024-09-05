Podcast: Previewing the Vikings’ opener at the Giants, from Sam Darnold to the defense

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview the Vikings’ season opener on Sunday at the New York Giants, where former New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold will debut in purple. They discuss the vibes around TCO Performance Center regarding Darnold, why things should be different this time against Giants QB Daniel Jones, and what to expect from the new kickoff format. At the end, hear from Darnold himself as he discusses his journey with Andrew Krammer in a sitdown interview.