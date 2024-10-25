Vikings

Podcast: Vikings defensive woes continue to 30-20 loss to Rams

On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan discuss what they saw and heard at SoFi Stadium during and after Thursday’s 30-20 loss.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 25, 2024 at 5:24AM

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Jim Souhan emerge from the visiting locker room at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., where the Vikings lost a second game in five days and possibly left tackle Christian Darrisaw to injury. What happened on defense? What similarities were there to the Lions loss? What was the team’s reaction to Darrisaw’s injury? What can be made of the offense without him?

