Vikings

Podcast: This Vikings-Packers rivalry game comes with stakes, Aaron Jones twist

On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field, where the Vikings (3-0) can put an exclamation point on their place atop the NFC North.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 25, 2024 at 10:02PM

Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field, where running back Aaron Jones returns in purple and the undefeated Vikings (3-0) can put an exclamation point on their place atop the NFC North against the Packers (2-1). How does the Packers quarterback situation add a wrinkle to the week’s preparation? Who are our favorite ex-Packers in Minnesota over the years? How is this Vikings defense set up to weather the attrition of an NFL season? And what will happen on Sunday?

Andrew Krammer

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

