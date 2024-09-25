Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field, where running back Aaron Jones returns in purple and the undefeated Vikings (3-0) can put an exclamation point on their place atop the NFC North against the Packers (2-1). How does the Packers quarterback situation add a wrinkle to the week’s preparation? Who are our favorite ex-Packers in Minnesota over the years? How is this Vikings defense set up to weather the attrition of an NFL season? And what will happen on Sunday?
Podcast: This Vikings-Packers rivalry game comes with stakes, Aaron Jones twist
On this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field, where the Vikings (3-0) can put an exclamation point on their place atop the NFC North.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 25, 2024 at 10:02PM
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Previous episodes of the podcast are here.
Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast.
Coach Kevin O'Connell and the Vikings seem to have found the right rookie kicker in Will Reichard, who heads to Lambeau Field unbothered by the team's history there.