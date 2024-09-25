Podcast: This Vikings-Packers rivalry game comes with stakes, Aaron Jones twist

Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field, where running back Aaron Jones returns in purple and the undefeated Vikings (3-0) can put an exclamation point on their place atop the NFC North against the Packers (2-1). How does the Packers quarterback situation add a wrinkle to the week’s preparation? Who are our favorite ex-Packers in Minnesota over the years? How is this Vikings defense set up to weather the attrition of an NFL season? And what will happen on Sunday?