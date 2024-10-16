Vikings

Podcast: Previewing Vikings-Lions from key injuries to the chapters of Brian Flores vs. Jared Goff

In this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday’s game and discuss which key players might or might not play.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 16, 2024 at 11:25PM

Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday’s game between the Vikings (5-0) and Lions (4-1) at U.S. Bank Stadium, where another chapter in Jared Goff vs. Brian Flores will unfold. But first: Will either running back Aaron Jones or linebacker Blake Cashman be playing? What do the Vikings do if neither can play? And will there be a change coming on the offensive line at some point?

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

