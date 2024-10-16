Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday’s game between the Vikings (5-0) and Lions (4-1) at U.S. Bank Stadium, where another chapter in Jared Goff vs. Brian Flores will unfold. But first: Will either running back Aaron Jones or linebacker Blake Cashman be playing? What do the Vikings do if neither can play? And will there be a change coming on the offensive line at some point?
Podcast: Previewing Vikings-Lions from key injuries to the chapters of Brian Flores vs. Jared Goff
In this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday’s game and discuss which key players might or might not play.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 16, 2024 at 11:25PM
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Previous episodes of the podcast are here.
Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast.
Aaron Jones didn’t practice Wednesday, when Cam Akers got back together with the team following Tuesday’s trade with the Houston Texans.