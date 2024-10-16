Ben Goessling, Andrew Krammer and Michael Rand preview Sunday’s game between the Vikings (5-0) and Lions (4-1) at U.S. Bank Stadium, where another chapter in Jared Goff vs. Brian Flores will unfold. But first: Will either running back Aaron Jones or linebacker Blake Cashman be playing? What do the Vikings do if neither can play? And will there be a change coming on the offensive line at some point?