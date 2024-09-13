Vikings

Podcast: A what-if about Kirk Cousins and other Vikings mailbag questions

In this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer open the mailbag and answer your questions about Kirk Cousins, Sam Darnold, speedy Vikings players and more.

By Andrew Krammer

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 13, 2024 at 3:27PM

What if the Vikings had re-signed Kirk Cousins this spring? Why does Sam Darnold typically start well in a new place? And why hasn’t he been consistent before? Who are the fastest Vikings players? Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer open the mailbag and answer your questions in this episode.

Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:

Apple Podcasts | Spotify

Previous episodes of the podcast are here.

Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast.

about the writer

Andrew Krammer

Reporter

Andrew Krammer covers the Vikings for the Star Tribune, entering his sixth NFL season. From the Metrodome to U.S. Bank Stadium, he's reported on everything from Case Keenum's Minneapolis Miracle, the offensive line's kangaroo court to Adrian Peterson's suspension.

