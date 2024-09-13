What if the Vikings had re-signed Kirk Cousins this spring? Why does Sam Darnold typically start well in a new place? And why hasn’t he been consistent before? Who are the fastest Vikings players? Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer open the mailbag and answer your questions in this episode.
Podcast: A what-if about Kirk Cousins and other Vikings mailbag questions
In this episode of the Access Vikings podcast, Ben Goessling and Andrew Krammer open the mailbag and answer your questions about Kirk Cousins, Sam Darnold, speedy Vikings players and more.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 13, 2024 at 3:27PM
Listen and subscribe to the Access Vikings podcast:
Previous episodes of the podcast are here.
Got a question about the Vikings? Email it to accessvikings@startribune.com. We’ll answer your questions in an upcoming Access Vikings newsletter or podcast.
Vikings
Vikings receiver Jordan Addison, 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey will miss Sunday’s game
Vikings receiver Jordan Addison has not practiced this week after sustaining a right ankle injury in the opener while San Francisco star Christian McCaffrey was ruled out with calf and Achilles issues.