Sports

AC Milan canters to victory over struggling Udinese

Two goals right before halftime put visiting AC Milan on its way to a comfortable 4-0 win over Udinese in Serie A on Friday and extended the home side's losing streak to four matches.

The Associated Press
April 11, 2025 at 9:01PM

UDINE, Italy — Two goals right before halftime put visiting AC Milan on its way to a comfortable 4-0 win over Udinese in Serie A on Friday and extended the home side's losing streak to four matches.

Udinese is on its worst run since the end of the 2022-23 season, when it also lost four in a row. It remains in 11th place.

The win left Milan in ninth, one point behind Fiorentina, but it will worry about an injury to goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who was taken off on a stretcher after colliding with teammate Alex Jiménez.

Rafael Leao's superb strike from 18 meters was quickly followed by Strahinja Pavlovic's glancing header from a corner on the stroke of halftime.

Udinese was forced to chase the game in the second half and Milan took advantage of gaps that opened up.

Theo Hernández added a third in the 74th minute when he started a sweeping move in his own half and finished it off with an unstoppable shot.

Substitute Tammy Abraham's superb cross led to a fourth from Tijjani Reijnders 10 minutes from time.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Sports

See More

Sports

AC Milan canters to victory over struggling Udinese

Two goals right before halftime put visiting AC Milan on its way to a comfortable 4-0 win over Udinese in Serie A on Friday and extended the home side's losing streak to four matches.

Sports

Justin Rose stays in the Masters lead with some All-Star company

Sports

Simons grabs impressive double as Leipzig sends Wolfsburg to fourth straight loss