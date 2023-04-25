Prosecutors said Tuesday their inability to find a key witness has forced them to dismiss a murder charge for now against a Minnetonka man who was 17 when he allegedly shot a man at a north Minneapolis gas station.

Albert J. Lucas IV, 19, of Minnetonka had been charged second-degree intentional murder in connection with the shooting of 19-year-old George F. Zeon of Plymouth on May 6, 2021, at the AmStar gas station on W. Broadway between James and Knox avenues.

The witness appeared on the day the trial was about to begin, said Nicholas Kimball, spokesman for the Hennepin County Attorney's Office.

But despite being under court order to show up in the days ahead, "the witness subsequently failed to appear, a warrant was issued and law enforcement made efforts to locate the witness and take them into custody," Kimball said. "Unfortunately, those efforts failed."

Kimball said the case was dismissed temporarily before the jury was impaneled "to preserve the opportunity to recharge the case."

Defense attorney Travis Kowitz said this was the second time his client was on the verge of being tried for Zeon's death. In January, prosecutors "didn't have their witnesses lined up" and were granted a continuance, Kowitz said.

Lucas was released from jail in early February after spending 3¾ months in jail.

Kowitz doubts charges will ever be refiled, given the difficulty the County Attorney's Office has had with its witnesses.

"We prepared two times for trial, and we won," he said. "My client is very happy, although we think that justice was delayed. But we're glad we got the right result."

According to the charging document:

Surveillance video showed a vehicle pull up to Zeon as he pumped gas. Two males left the vehicle, entered the store, came out and confronted Zeon, whose girlfriend was with him.

She told police the suspects were asking Zeon about being in a gang, which confused her.

Lucas drew a handgun and shot Zeon in the head and elsewhere. The two males fled in their vehicle, with a woman driving. Nearly two weeks later, police found the woman driving the same vehicle. The woman picked out Lucas as the shooter from a police photo lineup.

Police spotted Lucas in a vehicle in Minnetonka and arrested him. A loaded handgun was seized from within reach of where he had been sitting.