Chicago White Sox (22-14, first in the AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (21-16, third in the AL Central)

Minneapolis; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Chicago: Reynaldo Lopez (0-1, 9.00 ERA) Minnesota: Jose Berrios (2-3, 4.75 ERA)

LINE: Twins 1; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Jose Abreu is riding a 15-game hitting streak as Chicago readies to play Minnesota.

The Twins are 12-13 against AL Central opponents. Minnesota is slugging .401 as a unit. Nelson Cruz leads the club with a .680 slugging percentage, including 18 extra-base hits and 13 home runs.

The White Sox have gone 15-9 against division opponents. Chicago has a team on-base percentage of .329, good for third in the American League. Tim Anderson leads the lineup with a mark of .385.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cruz leads the Twins with 41 hits and is batting .328.

Abreu leads the White Sox with 12 home runs home runs and is slugging .626.

INJURIES: Twins: Cody Stashak: (low back), Jake Odorizzi: (chest), Zack Littell: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (right elbow), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Josh Donaldson: (calf), Mitch Garver: (right intercostal).

White Sox: Carlos Rodon: (left shoulder), Jimmy Lambert: (forearm), Gio Gonzalez: (right groin), Aaron Bummer: (left biceps), Yoan Moncada: (leg), Leury Garcia: (thumb).