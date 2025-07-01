Abreu hits grand slam and inside-the-park homer and lifts the Red Sox over the Reds 13-6

BOSTON — Wilyer Abreu hit a grand slam and an inside-the-park solo home run for Boston, Trevor Story hit a three-run homer in the first inning and the Red Sox defeated the Reds 13-6 on Monday night.
Boston knocked Cincinnati phenom right-hander Chase Burns out of the game with a seven-run first inning during his second major league start.
Jarren Duran went deep in the sixth with a solo shot for Boston, which won for the second time in nine games.
Austin Hays had a two-run triple and solo homer for the Reds, who had won five of seven.
The 22-year-old Burns (0-1), selected second overall in July's amateur draft, was charged with seven runs, five earned, and got just one out. In his debut last week, he became the first starting pitcher since the expansion era to strike out the first five batters he faced.
Boston starter Garrett Crochet (8-4) retired the first 10 batters he faced before the Reds scored three runs in the fourth. He gave up five runs, four earned, in six innings with nine strikeouts.
Crochet allowed more than two runs for the fourth time in 18 starts this season.
Key moment