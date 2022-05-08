BOSTON — Dallas Keuchel halted his three-start losing streak with six solid innings, José Abreu hit a two-run double and the Chicago White Sox beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2 Sunday for their season-high sixth straight victory.

Leury García added an RBI single for the White Sox (14-13), who moved over .500 for the first time since April 20 and completed a 5-0 road trip, including three wins at Fenway Park.

Christian Vázquez had an RBI single for Boston (10-19), which has lost a season-most five straight and 14 of 18.

Keuchel (2-3) allowed two runs on eight hits, fanning five and walking one after posting a 9.90 ERA in his previous three starts.

Rookie left-hander Bennett Sousa got pinch-hitter Kevin Plawecki on a fly to center for the final out, recording his first big league save with the potential tying run at second. Regular closer Liam Hendricks was unavailable due to his recent workload.

Abreu, who had a go-ahead double in Saturday's 3-1 comeback victory, sent his double down the left-field line in the third against fill-in starter Tanner Houck (2-3) after García's hit pushed Chicago in front.

J.D. Martinez had a run-scoring groundout and Vázquez followed with an RBI single for Boston in the sixth.

Houck gave up three runs in 2 2/3 innings after replacing scheduled starter Michael Wacha. Wacha was placed on the 15-day injured list after experiencing soreness on his left side after his last bullpen session.

TRAINER'S ROOM

White Sox: 3B Yoán Moncada, on the IL since the last week of spring training with a strained right oblique, is expected back Monday. RHP Joe Kelly, on the IL with a right biceps injury, is also ready to return.

Red Sox: Manager Alex Cora said Wacha had an MRI on Saturday and "everything was clean," but about an hour later they announced he was going on the IL. RHP Tyler Danish was promoted from Triple-A.

UMPIRE

Plate ump Ron Kulpa had to leave in the fourth after taking a foul off the mask that dropped him to the ground.

Trainers from both teams rushed out, Red Sox catcher Vázquez turned to help and the rest of the umpiring crew came to the plate. Kupla stood before walking off on his own. First-base ump Marty Foster moved to the plate after a 20-minute delay.

THAT WAS STRANGE

Red Sox RF Christian Arroyo charged on a single and made a throw toward third trying to get García, but the ball hit the second-base bag and popped into the air before shortstop Xander Bogaerts caught it.

TV TIME

Red Sox LF Alex Verdugo wore a microphone for a national TV broadcast. The interview started just before Kulpa got hurt and lasted most of the delay, with Verdugo standing in the middle of center field all by himself as most of the players left the field except for the other two outfielders, who were standing at the bullpen wall during the delay.

UP NEXT

White Sox: Open a three-game series at home against Cleveland on Monday. RHP Michael Kopech (0-0, 1.17 ERA) is set to start for Chicago.

Red Sox: Off Monday before beginning a five-game trip Tuesday in Atlanta. RHP Garrett Whitlock (1-1, 1.25) is slated to start against the defending World Series champs in the first of a two-game series.

