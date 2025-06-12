Abrego Garcia's lawyers ask judge to fine Trump administration for contempt

Lawyers for Kilmar Abrego Garcia have asked a federal judge in Maryland to impose fines against the Trump administration for contempt, arguing that it flagrantly ignored court ordersfor several weeks to return him to the U.S. from El Salvador.
Abrego Garcia's attorneys said the administration claimed to be powerless to retrieve him, even while it secretly built a human smuggling case against him. The U.S. brought Abrego Garcia to a federal court in Nashville, Tennessee last week to face those charges.
''The Government's defiance has not been subtle,'' the attorneys said in a filing late Wednesday. ''It has been vocal and sustained and flagrant.''
The attorneys also are asking U.S. District Court Judge Paula Xinis to compel the release of documents the federal government withheld by claiming they contain protected state secrets. Or as an alternative, the lawyers suggested a special master to investigate the government's ''willful noncompliance'' of court orders.
''What the Government improperly seeks to hide must be exposed for all to see,'' Abrego Garcia's attorneys wrote.
Their request came a day after the Trump administration said it will ask Xinis to dismiss the case, with U.S. attorneys describing recent accusations by Abrego Garcia's attorneys as baseless, desperate and disappointing.
''But the proof is in the pudding — Defendants have returned Abrego Garcia to the United States just as they were ordered to do,'' they wrote.
Legal experts said last month that the Abrego Garcia case may be headed for contempt. And the request by his attorneys adds to the ongoing friction between the White House and the courts during President Donald Trump's second term.