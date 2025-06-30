Abrams' 2-run triple in 11th helps Nats beat Angels; Washington's Wood walked intentionally 4 times

Wood became the first major leaguer since Barry Bonds to be intentionally walked four times. Bonds was intentionally walked four times in four different games in 2004. The only other players since at least 1955 to be intentionally walked four times in a game are Wood, Roger Maris, Garry Templeton, Manny Ramirez and Andre Dawson — who drew five intentional passes for the Chicago Cubs against Cincinnati on May 22, 1990.