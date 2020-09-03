A Mostly Balmy Labor Day Weekend Shaping Up



Like climate change, coronavirus often doesn't hit home until it...hits home. One of my nieces at a big eastern university caught Covid-19 (she's fine). My 91 year old mother-in-law, Josephine, also caught the virus and recovered. Her grandkids call her "Nana", which is ironic.

So far this year in the Atlantic we've had a Tropical Storm Josephine and a Tropical Storm Nana.

65-70 percent of hurricane season is ahead of us, with only 6 names remaining on the list. At this rate we may have to start over with the Greek alphabet. The last time that happened was 2005, the year Katrina hit New Orleans.

Holiday weekend weather news is mostly good. Today's gusty cool front gives way to a warming trend with some 80s possible by Sunday and Monday. That's right. The next cold front is moving slower, so we may be able to salvage a balmy Labor Day. The best chance of T-storms: late Saturday - again late Monday.

Next week will turn cooler, with 50s and 60s - maybe the first frost of autumn up north. Here we go.

Image credit : World Meteorological Office.

Median Date of First Freezing Temperatures. Up north it's the third week of September. For the Twin Cities it's the first week of October, on average. Maps courtesy of the Twin Cities National Weather Service and Midwestern Regional Climate Center.

Trending Warmer. Recent model runs are keeping Minnesota on the warm side of the next (stronger) cold front into Sunday, possibly Labor Day (ECMWF). There may be T-storms late Saturday, especially far southern Minnesota, another round late Monday ahead of the next surge of chilly air. Map sequence above: Praedictix and AerisWeather.

Atmospheric Roller Coaster Ride. After a shot at low 80s this weekend we cool off into the 50s and 60s much of next week. GFS guidance is hinting at another run of 80-degree warmth by September 14-15. MSP Meteogram: WeatherBell.

Frequent Cool Frontal Passages Northern Tier of USA. The heat goes on into at least the third week of September for much of the south, but the maps are looking increasingly cool 2 weeks out from the Upper Mississippi Valley into the Great Lakes.

Predicting Peak Fall Foliage. This is different, a tool to predict (based on historical data) when peak color will come across the USA. Details via Mental Floss: "...Fall foliage normally peaks some time after the autumnal equinox, which falls on September 22 in 2020, but exactly when depends on variables like rainfall and temperature. Each year, the tourism website looks at weather forecasts and historical trends from NOAA and puts together an interactive map showing when foliage is predicted to peak across the contiguous U.S..."

Map credit : smokymountains.com.

Praedictix Briefing: Issued Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020:

Active In The Atlantic

Tropical Storm Nana. Tropical Storm Nana formed midday Tuesday in the Caribbean and has continued to strengthen and move westward. This system is expected to become a hurricane later today or tonight. As of the 8 AM EDT update from the National Hurricane Center, the center of Nana was located 150 miles northeast of Limon, Honduras, or 305 miles east of Belize City, Belize, and the system was moving west at 18 mph. Nana had sustained winds of 60 mph and tropical-storm-force winds were possible up to 70 miles from the center. Nana will continue to move west/west-southwest through Thursday with a decrease in forward speed. This will bring Nana near the northern coast of Honduras today and approach Belize tonight into Thursday. As mentioned, Nana will continue to strengthen and is expected to be a hurricane before landfall with weakening occurring after landfall. This storm is likely to bring strong winds to portions of northern Central America and southern Mexico, as well as a dangerous storm surge of 3-5 feet along the coast near where Nana makes landfall and rainfall amounts of at least 3-8” of rain.

Hurricane Watches. Ahead of Nana, we are tracking Hurricane Watches along the entire Belize coast. Here’s where Tropical Storm and Hurricane alerts are in place:

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for...

* Entire coast of Belize

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for...

* Yucatan Mexico from Puerto Costa Maya to Chetumal

* Entire coast of Belize

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for...

* Northern coast of Honduras from Punta Patuca westward to the Guatemala border

* Roatan Island and the Bay Islands of Honduras

* Caribbean Sea coast of Guatemala

Tropical Storm Omar. Fifteen became Omar late yesterday afternoon but the system is continuing to fight against strong upper level winds. As of 5 AM AST, the center of Omar was located about 350 miles northwest of Bermuda and moving east-northeast at 14 mph. Omar had winds of 40 mph. Omar will continue to move westward over the next few days, far to the north of Bermuda, and eventually become a remnant low and dissipate late this week or early in the weekend. This system continues to be no threat to land.

Tracking Tropical Waves. We are also tracking two tropical waves out in the Atlantic. The lead wave, midway between the Windward Islands and western Africa, is disorganized but some development is possible. Formation chances sit at 30% in the next five days. The second wave has emerged off Africa and gradual development is expected as we head toward the weekend. Five day tropical formation chances sit at 60%.

Heavy Central U.S. Rain

Life-Threatening Flash Flooding Possible. A somewhat stalled out boundary continues to sit across portions of the Southern Plains this morning, helping to set up another round of heavy rain and life-threatening flash flooding across the region today. After rounds of heavy rain across portions of Arkansas over the past several weeks, including rain from Laura, the ground is quite saturated, and it will not take much additional rainfall to cause flash flooding. Due to this, a High Risk of Flash Flooding is in place across portions of west-central Arkansas with a Moderate Risk of Flash Flooding stretching from northern Texas to central Arkansas. A High Risk means that significant flash flooding is likely.

Additional Rain And Flash Flood Watches. With heavy rainfall rates and multiple rounds of storms possible, additional rainfall amounts of at least 2-4” are possible over through the end of the week across the region. Some of the heaviest rain today will be possible in Arkansas and northern Texas, with heavy rain possible in central Texas continuing into Thursday and Friday. Flash Flood Watches are in place from Texas to southeastern Missouri.

Heat Concerns

Excessive Heat Watches. Excessive heat concerns will once again develop heading into the Labor Day weekend across the Southwest, as Excessive Heat Watches stretch from northern California to southern Arizona. Highs in the 90s and 100s are expected across the region and could lead to heat related illnesses for those working outside or participating in outdoor activities. Here are when these Excessive Heat Watches are in place across portions of the region as well as expected highs into the weekend:

Phoenix and Las Vegas: Friday through Monday

Los Angeles and San Diego: Saturday through Monday

Sacramento: Saturday through Tuesday

Maysak And Haishen

Tracking Maysak. Maysak is preparing to make landfall over the next several hours across the southern Korean Peninsula. This system has undergone some weakening on approach, containing 115 mph winds as of the 3 PM local time update. Maysak will continue to weaken as it moves across the Korean Peninsula through Thursday but will bring heavy rain and strong winds to the region, including to Seoul.

Tracking Haishen. Unfortunately, it looks like another typhoon could impact the Korean Peninsula heading into next week, as we are also tracking Typhoon Haishen, located about 385 miles south of Iwo To and moving to the west at 12 mph. It is expected to slowly strengthen over the next few days as it eventually turns to the northwest and north-northwest, with winds of 140 mph possible by Saturday and maintaining that strength into Sunday. While it appears that some weakening will occur toward landfall along the Korean Peninsula late this weekend into early next week, winds are forecast to be still around 90 mph at the Monday 3 PM forecast point just south of Seoul. We will continue to track Haishen over the next several days to see if a third typhoon in a three-week time frame impacts the Korean Peninsula.

D.J. Kayser, Meteorologist, Praedictix.

Can a Bubble Net Stop a Hurricane? Some Norwegians Think So. Color me skeptical. And let's hold off on nuking hurricanes, for now. Here's a clip fro WIRED.com (paywall): "...The latest scheme—this one from Norway—proposes stretching a submerged “bubble net” across the path of an oncoming storm. To OceanTherm CEO Olav Hollingsæter, a hurricane’s swath of destruction could be slowed or even avoided using a technique that has kept Norwegian fjords ice-free since the late 1960s. Imagine a long, thin, flexible pipe stretched between two ships. The pipe is moored a few hundred feet below the surface, like an upside-down shower curtain. A massive stream of bubbles escapes from the pipe, forming a frothy white current as it rises to the surface. That might give you an idea of what the creators of this project are envisioning. (Or perhaps just think of a giant aquarium bubbler.)..."

Image credit : NASA.

National Hurricane Center's Messaging Likely Saved Lives During Hurricane Laura. I couldn't agree more with Dr. Marshall Shepherd, posting at Forbes: "...Appropriate balance in weather messaging is critical to maintaining credibility with the public. However, it is important to recognize that fatality numbers may be low because of effective warnings and outstanding predictions. I observed this same phenomenon with COVID-19 early in the pandemic. Naysayers argued that case numbers were inflated, and social distancing mandates were too harsh. They pointed to numbers in decline, but overlooked that the decline was related to the social distancing and mask wearing policies. I am sure there is some psychological concept that describes this tendency, but that is a discussion for a different day. For now, I just wanted to thank the National Hurricane Center. Even as I write this, they are still dealing with the remnants of Hurricane Laura..."

Why Hurricane Storm Surges are So Dangerous. National Geographic delves into the multiple risks posed by a sudden rise in water ahead of a hurricane's eye: "...When a storm surge reaches land, the wall of waves can rush miles inland, battering anything in its path. Under the weight of that water—approximately 1,700 pounds per cubic yard—beaches erode and buildings can crumble. Storm surges can also flood inland rivers and lakes, contributing to billions of dollars of flood damage. Most sobering, however, is the human loss attributed to storm surges. A 2014 article in the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society found that storm surges accounted for nearly half of all Atlantic tropical hurricane deaths from 1963 to 2012, mainly due to drowning..."

Graphic credit : NOAA.

The Biblical Flood That Will Drown California. A story from Mother Jones and WIRED.com (paywall) won't make the California Chamber of Commerce very happy; here's an excerpt: "...Yet in modern-day California—a region that author Mike Davis once likened to a “Book of the Apocalypse theme park,” where this year’s wildfires have already burned 1.4 million acres, and dozens of fires are still raging—the nearly forgotten biblical-scale flood documented by Brewer’s letters has largely vanished from the public imagination, replaced largely by traumatic memories of more recent earthquakes.When it was thought of at all, the flood was once considered a thousand-year anomaly, a freak occurrence. But emerging science demonstrates that floods of even greater magnitude occurred every 100 to 200 years in California’s precolonial history. Climate change will make them more frequent still..."

File image : NOAA.

Does Warm Weather Impact Covid-19? There are no conclusive results (that I'm aware of) that indicate that hot weather reduces the odds of infection. Big Think analyzes some of the factors in play: "...One factor, according to Sciencing, that may increase your susceptibility in cold weather is how your sinuses respond to the humidity and temperature changes. Your nose is a natural air filter for your body. When you spend time in cold temperatures, your nasal passages dry out due to the constriction of blood vessels...One common reason why virus infections may become more common during cold months is that more people are spending time indoors (and together). As research has determined, social distancing can heavily impact the spread of the COVID-19 virus. Being clustered closer together indoors can increase the likelihood of transmission, giving the effect of the virus spreading faster in the colder months..."

File image : CDC.

Each State's Most Googled Quarantine Hobby, Mapped. Home workouts? Sounds like fake news to me. Here's an excerpt from Mental Floss: "...Using regional Google Trends data, the internet experts at Go.Frontier.com, an authorized reseller of Frontier Communications, put together this graphic showing how Americans have been spending their extra time at home. Watching movies and TV shows is the country's favorite quarantine activity by far, topping search results in 18 states, including the entire Southwest. But binge-watching isn't always used as escapism: In March 2020, Steven Soderbergh's Contagion (2011) was Google's most-searched movie title..."

Recently Declassified Soviet Video Shows the Largest Nuclear Explosion in History. Mental Floss has details and links: "...Now, for the first time, footage of the massive explosion is available for the public to view, Smithsonian reports. The recently declassified Russian documentary traces the timeline of the thermonuclear weapon from its design to its historic detonation. Officially named RDS-220, Tsar Bomba was built when Cold War tensions between the Soviet Union and the United States were high. The bomb was the culmination of the race to construct the biggest and most devastating nuclear weapon on Earth. Standing 7 feet tall and stretching nearly 26 feet long, Tsar Bomba was transported off the coast of Severny Island near the Arctic Ocean by a modified bomber aircraft..."

Photo credit : "The mushroom cloud from Tsar Bomba was 42 miles high, about seven times the height of Mount Everest." (Rosatom) Courtesy of Smithsonian.

Don't Try This at Home. David Blaine's "Ascension" was a worthy distraction, and possibly a better way to commute long distance (ultimate physical distancing). Check out a hot air balloon ride like no other at YouTube: "David Blaine redefines magic once again for an unprecedented live event at a time when the world could use a positive distraction. Bringing wonder, hope and untethered possibility, David tackles his most ambitious and revolutionary feat yet. This production was filmed in strict accordance with all CDC and OSHA Covid protocols and safety guidelines including testing, social distancing, use of PPE, quarantining, disinfecting and good hygiene practices."

82 F. high in the Twin Cities on Wednesday.

77 F. average MSP high on September 2.

76 F. high on September 2, 2019.

September 3, 1989: An early afternoon thunderstorm dropped 1 3/4 inch hail in Stearns and Morrison Counties.

September 3, 1980: An F2 tornado results in $2.5 million in property damage, followed by an F3 tornado causing $25 million in damages in Stearns County.

September 3, 1970: The record-setting hailstone fell that made Coffeyville, KS famous. It had a circumference of 17.5 inches and weighed 1.67 pounds.

September 3, 1917: An earthquake is felt from Staples to Brainerd.

THURSDAY: Some sun, gusty & cooler. Winds: NW 15-35. High: 71



FRIDAY: Bright sunshine, winds ease. Winds: W 8-13. Wake-up: 51. High: 75



SATURDAY: Mild sun. T-storms late (best chance southern MN). Winds: S 5-10. Wake-up: 59. High: 79



SUNDAY: Warm sunshine, good lake day. Winds: SE 8-13. Wake-up: 60. High: 83



LABOR DAY: Warm sunshine, late-day T-storm risk. Winds: E 8-13. Wake-up: 62. High: 85



TUESDAY: Showers and T-storms likely. Winds: NE 10-20. Wake-up: 63. High: 73



WEDNESDAY: Wet start, then clearing out. Winds: N 10-15. Wake-up: 53. High: 59

Climate Stories...

Warming Falls. Canada hasn't run out of cold fronts, but fall chill is (consistently) being pushed later into the year, according to data and trends crunched by Climate Central: "Summer heat is invading the fall season. Of the 242 cities analyzed, 95% (230) experienced an increase in their average fall temperatures since 1970. A little more than half (120 of 230) of those cities saw an increase of over 2℉. Our analysis shows that 64% (155) of 242 cities had at least seven additional days above their normal fall temperatures since 1970, with eight cities reporting more than 30 additional days. Higher cooling demands and a longer mosquito and tick season creep later into the year as climate change heats up autumn across the country. Additionally, allergy sufferers will endure an extended pollen season—a direct result of delayed cooler fall temperatures prolonging the growing season..."

Choosing a Place to Retire? Factor in Climate Change. One of many factors to consider, especially if you plan on buying a nice little beach place next to the ocean. Here's a clip from a Forbes post: "...Current climate and future climate is absolutely something that people should be thinking about when deciding where to live, where to retire,” advises Radley Horton, a climate scientist at Columbia University’s Earth Institute, who has focused on climate adaptation strategies. “Those are absolutely critical concerns when you think about impacts directly on the home, but also livability outdoors — things like critical infrastructure, too,” says Horton. Rising seas are threatening things we tend to take for granted in many areas, like major freeways, airports and sewage treatment plants. The hazards of wildfires and extreme heat are also intensifying due to climate change. Coastal communities are particularly at risk..."

Map credit : Rolling Stone.

It's Time to Prepare Cities for People Uprooted by Climate Change. A post at Quartz caught my eye; here's an excerpt: "...Every year, millions are displaced from their homes by climate change. Some are forced out by sudden catastrophes like Hurricane Maria, which are becoming more frequent and severe. Others are driven away by the inexorable grind of stress and mounting costs brought on by slow-onset disasters: drought-driven food and water shortages, or recurrent flooding made worse by sea level rise. That climate-related displacement will eventually amount to one of the largest mass migrations in human history. A 2018 World Bank study projected that by 2050, 143 million people will be displaced within their own countries by climate impacts in sub-Saharan Africa, Latin America, and south Asia alone..."

File image above : NOAA Climate Program Office.

Miami's High-Tech Flood Map Will Help Decide Which Neighborhoods Get Saved. Another eye-opening post from Quartz as city planners decide which portions of Miami are defensible from rising seas: "...The city has its eye on the future. In the next 50 years, researchers project that South Florida will see 21 to 54 inches (0.5 to 1.4 meters) of sea level rise above 2000 levels. Days with extreme rainfall are expected to become 9% to 12% more common in the southeast by the middle of the century. And hurricanes are expected to get rainier and cause larger storm surges. Armed with these simulations, city planners and politicians will decide how to spend the $192 million raised for flood prevention through the 2017 Miami Forever Bond. It’s a significant investment in climate resilience—but only a fraction of the billions officials say they’ll need to keep Miami livable..."

Climate Change Driving Up Cost of Insurance. When coastal dwellers can't buy insurance required by mortgage lenders, the house of cards will collapse - not all at once, but in a slow-motion tumble. Here's a clip from Marketplace: "...As the climate changes, and wildfires get bigger and more destructive across California, it is getting harder and more expensive for many homeowners to get insurance, particularly in areas deemed high fire-risk. The same thing is happening in other states that are bearing the brunt of climate change, in parts of Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas that have been hit hard by hurricanes in recent years. “Affordability of home insurance in the face of climate change has become a huge issue in many states,” said Amy Bach, executive director of the nonprofit United Policyholders. “Home insurance now is costing more in areas that are vulnerable to climate change, is harder to find, and is worth less...”

Sea Level Rise from Ice Sheets Track Worst Case Climate Change Scenario. Here's the intro to a post at Phys.org: "Ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica whose melting rates are rapidly increasing have raised the global sea level by 1.8cm since the 1990s, and are matching the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change's worst-case climate warming scenarios. According to a new study from the University of Leeds and the Danish Meteorological Institute, if these rates continue, the ice sheets are expected to raise sea levels by a further 17cm and expose an additional 16 million people to annual coastal flooding by the end of the century..."

File image : Butch Dill, Associated Press.

Cautious Optimism for the Future. Here's an excerpt of an interview I recently gave to Mpls St. Paul Magazine:

On what anyone can do to help:

"You can’t put this genie back in the bottle. You can’t, by force of decree, have the sea levels fall. But there’s a lot of things you can do. The best thing you can do is vote for people who have respect for science. When we ignore scientists, bad things happen. The beginning of every disaster movie, there’s a scene or two where we ignore the scientists, and then all hell breaks loose."

On his cause for optimism:

"At the end of the day, I’m optimistic for a number of reasons. Younger people are not skeptical; they want to be part of the solution. And when you look at the arc of technology, the falling prices for solar and wind and biofuels and all these other clean alternatives, at some point it’s just a no-brainer. Why wouldn’t you go with wind and solar? It’s cheaper."