ABOUT MARCO ROSSI

Drafted: First round, ninth overall by the Wild.

Position, size: Center, 5-9, 180 pounds.

Age: 19. Born Sept. 23, 2001.

Last team: Ottawa 67’s of the Ontario Hockey League. Led the OHL in scoring last season and was voted the league’s outstanding player.

Hometown: Feldkirch, Austria

Development: Moved to Switzerland at age 10 to play in more advanced leagues before moving to Ottawa for the 2018-19 season.

Family: His father, Michael, played professionally in Switzerland. Marco has two older sisters.

Central Scouting ranking: Sixth among North American-based skaters. He was the sixth taken; there were three European-based skaters in the top nine.

On making the jump to the Wild: “They need a center. I’m a center, and I’m 100 percent ready.”