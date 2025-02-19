About those federal workers people so love to hate …

Other federal workers make sure it is safe to fly, that the foods you eat are safe, that you have roads to drive on, clean water to drink, air that is safe to breath, medicines that are safe to use, emergency services, the latest in science and technology. They can’t be replaced by private enterprise. The federal government is not a business. It is there to protect and care for its citizens. If it is run as a business, it will not care about its citizens, it will care about those who run the business and pocket the money. The federal government is what protects you from the interests of business. The much-maligned federal workers of this country, the underpaid, understaffed federal workers, put men on the moon, and did it with the low bid. The federal workforce is about 0.6% of the U.S. population. It was 1% in the 1960s and 2% in the 1940s. Today it takes only 5-6% of the entire federal budget. There are about 2.4 million federal workers (not including the military and postal workers). Walmart employs 1.6 million people in the United States. The National Weather Service costs a taxpayer $6 a year.