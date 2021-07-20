First round: 7 p.m. Friday.

Rounds 2-7: 10 a.m. Saturday.

Where: The draft is virtual for a second year in a row.

TV: ESPN2 (first round), NHL Network (Rounds 2-7).

Michigan connections: Three of the top six North American prospects, according to NHL.com, are from the University of Michigan — No. 1 Owen Power (a 6-6 defenseman), No. 3 Kent Johnson (6-1 center) and No. 6 Matthew Beniers (6-2 center).

All in the family: The No. 4 North American prospect is Luke Hughes, a Michigan native whose brothers Quinn (Canucks) and Luke (Devils) are recent NHL draft picks.

Best of the rest: The No. 2 North American prospect is center Mason McTavish (Edmonton, Ontario Hockey League). No. 5 is right wing Dylan Guenther (Edmonton, Western Hockey League) and No. 7 is defenseman Brandt Clarke (Barrie, OHL). Two Swedish players — Simon Edvinsson and William Eklund — are among the top European prospects.

Wild picks (nine): Two first round (No. 22 and No. 26), one second round, two third round (No. 86 and No. 90), fourth round, fifth round, sixth round, seventh round.

Wild in 2020-21: Went 35-16-5 and finished third in the West Division.

FIRST-ROUND ORDER

1. Buffalo

2. Seattle

3. Anaheim

4. New Jersey

5. Columbus

6. Detroit

7. San Jose

8. Los Angeles

9. Vancouver

10. Ottawa

11. forfeited (from Arizona)

12. Chicago

13. Calgary

14. Philadelphia

15. Dallas

16. N.Y. Rangers

17. St. Louis

18. Winnipeg

19. Nashville

20. Edmonton

21. Boston

22. Wild

23. Detroit (from Washington)

24. Florida

25. Columbus (from Toronto)

26. Wild (from Pittsburgh)

27. Carolina

28. Colorado

29. New Jersey (from N.Y. Islanders)

30. Vegas

31. Montreal

32. Columbus (from Tampa Bay)