About that hug ... Whitmer risks backlash from Democrats as she embraces Trump in Michigan

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — First came their much-analyzed Oval Office moment. Next, their subject-to-interpretation hug.
The two interactions between President Donald Trump and a sometime antagonist, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, reflect the Democratic governor's efforts to move past last year's hard-fought campaign and find common ground with the Republican president — at risk of political backlash.
Whitmer, a potential 2028 presidential candidate, shared a hug with Trump as he arrived in her home state on Tuesday, less than a month after she shielded her face from cameras during an Oval Office appearance alongside Trump.
It's typical for a governor or another high-ranking state official to greet the president when he steps off Air Force One in their state, a tradition that has historically transcended partisanship.
But the embrace between Trump and Whitmer was notable at a time when Americans are increasingly saying Trump's priorities are off and Democrats are agitating for their leaders to take a more confrontational approach to the president.
Trump was in Michigan to mark his 100th day in office at an evening rally and an earlier announcement with Whitmer of a new fighter jet mission at a National Guard base outside Detroit. The new jets at the base will protect a major economic driver for the area for years to come and represent a big win for Whitmer. The governor credited her Oval Office meeting with Trump for securing the base's future.
''My job is to do the right thing for the people of Michigan,'' she told The Associated Press after her appearance with Trump on Tuesday. ''I'm not thinking about anything beyond that, and I know it's hard for people to get their head around.''
Asked about her hug with Trump, Whitmer chose to describe the encounter differently.