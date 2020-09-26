Barrett, 48, was nominated by Trump to the Seventh U.S. Court of Appeals and confirmed in October 2017.

Served as a law clerk to Justice Antonin Scalia. Worked briefly in private practice. In 2002, became a professor at the University of Notre Dame Law School, her alma mater.

Married to Jesse Barrett, a former federal prosecutor now partner at a law firm in South Bend, Ind.

Couple have seven children, included two adopted from Haiti and one with special needs.ap