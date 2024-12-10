Wires

About 87,000 people in central Philippines are being evacuated the day after a brief but major volcanic eruption

About 87,000 people in central Philippines are being evacuated the day after a brief but major volcanic eruption.

By The Associated Press

The Associated Press
December 10, 2024 at 3:13AM

MANILA, Philippines — About 87,000 people in central Philippines are being evacuated the day after a brief but major volcanic eruption.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

FBI Director Christopher Wray says he intends to resign at the end of Biden's term next month

FBI Director Christopher Wray says he intends to resign at the end of Biden's term next month.

Wires

NYPD commissioner says gun found on suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO killing matches shell casings found at crime scene

Wires

Montana Supreme Court upholds a lower court ruling that allows minors to receive gender-affirming medical care