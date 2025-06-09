Wires

About 700 Marines will formally deploy to LA in the coming hours to respond to immigration protests, US officials say

About 700 Marines will formally deploy to LA in the coming hours to respond to immigration protests, US officials say.

The Associated Press
June 9, 2025 at 9:16PM

WASHINGTON — About 700 Marines will formally deploy to LA in the coming hours to respond to immigration protests, US officials say.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

California union leader David Huerta is released from custody on $50K bond after arrest during immigration raid protest

California union leader David Huerta is released from custody on $50K bond after arrest during immigration raid protest.

Wires

About 700 Marines will formally deploy to LA in the coming hours to respond to immigration protests, US officials say

Wires

Health secretary removes every member of scientific committee that advises the CDC on how vaccines should be used