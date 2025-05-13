About 3 in 10 US adults follow women's sports, a new AP-NORC poll finds

WASHINGTON — When Meghan Sells heads to Providence Park to watch Oregon's professional women's soccer team, she finds herself among a fairly mixed crowd — groups of young women, dads bringing their children, youth players checking out the Thorns' latest match.
The physician's assistant is a self-described lifelong sports fan and former softball player who ''will watch any sport.'' That includes both collegiate and professional sports for women, putting Sells squarely in a fan base that suddenly has more options than ever before and is seen as fertile ground for teams and advertisers eager to ride the rising interest in the women's game.
About 3 in 10 U.S. adults follow women's professional or college sports ''extremely,'' "very'' or ''somewhat'' closely, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. That's lower than the share who follow men's sports by the same measurements — about half — but it also shows that Sells is far from alone.
As interest and investment in women's sports have picked up in recent years, so have the entry points for fans. The meteoric rise of Caitlin Clark, the University of Iowa phenom-turned-WNBA star, helped bring wider attention to women's basketball, and increased streaming availability, international success and name, image and likeness deals have elevated the value and viewership of women's sports.
''Growing up, I feel like the only sports I was able to really see on TV were men's — which is fine, I like men's sports,'' Sells said. ''But I enjoy watching women's sports more. ... I think the more that you see it on TV, the more you're going to have younger people interested in it.''
The poll found that women's sports fans — those who follow women's sports at least ''somewhat'' closely — are different from men's sports fans. Fans of women's sports, while not a majority-female group, are more gender balanced than men's sports fans. Those who follow women's pro sports also are more casual in their fandom than men's pro sports fans, tending to say they attend or watch games occasionally rather than frequently. People who follow men's sports, by contrast, are more likely to identify attachments to teams as opposed to players.
The survey was conducted just before the start of the 2025 WNBA season, an expansion year for the league. Coming off a season in which attendance records were set (and reset ), the league will debut a new franchise — the Golden State Valkyries — and up the number of regular season games from 40 to 44.
In 2026, two additional teams will join the league, including one in Portland, Oregon. Sells, who's been in the city for about a decade, said she is prepared to get season tickets.