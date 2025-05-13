About 3 in 10 US adults follow women's sports, a new AP-NORC poll finds

The poll found that women's sports fans — those who follow women's sports at least ''somewhat'' closely — are different from men's sports fans. Fans of women's sports, while not a majority-female group, are more gender balanced than men's sports fans. Those who follow women's pro sports also are more casual in their fandom than men's pro sports fans, tending to say they attend or watch games occasionally rather than frequently. People who follow men's sports, by contrast, are more likely to identify attachments to teams as opposed to players.