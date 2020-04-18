BENI, Congo — A local official says about 25 people have been killed by flooding in eastern Congo.
The administrator of Uvira territory in South Kivu province, Kiza Muhato, told The Associated Press that the search continued Saturday for bodies.
Muhato said about 45 other people were injured and about 3,500 homes were destroyed when the Mulongwe river flooded in Uvira city on Friday.
About 1,000 families are now homeless, Muhato said.
The administrator called for urgent help from aid groups and volunteers.
