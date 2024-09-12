Abortions are down under Florida's 6-week ban but not by as much as in other states, study says

As the third-most populous state, it has more abortion-seekers than nearly anywhere else. And because of its geography, it is an 11-hour drive from Miami to the closest state that allows abortions later in a pregnancy, North Carolina. Even then, North Carolina has a 72-hour waiting period after a patient makes an in-person appointment before an abortion can proceed, making that an impractical destination for many Florida women, including those who might struggle to get enough time off work or arrange for several days' of child care.