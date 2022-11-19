More from Star Tribune
Minneapolis
In Minneapolis, disparities in internet package speeds can depend on address
Formerly redlined neighborhoods have the lowest percentages of broadband internet.
Local
Hennepin County moves more than 300 people into permanent housing
County program, with high success rate, connects caseworkers with people struggling to find housing.
Local
Greater Twin Cities United Way responds to surge in calls for housing and mental health help
The nonprofit, one of the largest chapters in the U.S., recorded a surplus for the first time in six years.
Colleges
St. Thomas wins Pioneer Football League title outright with 27-13 victory at Butler
The Tommies won a league championship in their second year in Division I but remain ineligible for the FCS playoffs.
Gophers
Three things to watch during today's Gophers-Iowa game
Athan Kaliakmanis will start at quarterback for Minnesota. At stake in the rivalry game is the Floyd of Rosedale trophy and positioning in the Big Ten West race.