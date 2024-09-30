Abortion pills will be controlled substances in Louisiana soon. Doctors have concerns

In hospitals like hers, misoprostol is usually stored in an OB-GYN unit in a ''hemorrhage box'' in the room, on the delivery table or in a nurse's pocket, said Martin, who is active in the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists in Louisiana and stressed that she's speaking for herself and not the hospital. With the new law, there will be more ''red tape'' to access the drugs — maybe down the hall in a locked container or potentially an in-house pharmacy at smaller hospitals.