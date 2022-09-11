ABILENE, Texas — Maverick McIvor overcame three interceptions by throwing for a touchdown and running for another, both in the fourth quarter, and Abilene Christian rallied to beat Prairie View A&M 21-13 on Saturday night.

McIvor threw an 8-yard touchdown to Noah Caldwell with 11:27 left in the fourth to give the Wildcats (2-0) the lead for good at 14-13. His 2-yard scoring run with 5:05 sealed it.

Trazon Connley threw for 240 yards and a touchdown for the Panthers (1-1). He threw a 26-yard scoring pass to Jailon Howard on the game's opening driving. Howard finished with four catches for 75 yards.

ACU owns a 4-0 series lead against the Panthers.

_____

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP's college football newsletter: https://bit.ly/3pqZVaF