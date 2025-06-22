Abbott throws 7 strong innings, lifts Reds to 4-1 win over the Cardinals

ST. LOUIS — Andrew Abbott retired the final 18 batters he faced in seven commanding innings, and the Cincinnati Reds avoided a three-game sweep with a 4-1 win against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday.
Jose Trevino, Jake Fraley and Elly de la Cruz each doubled and scored, and Matt McLain hit his ninth home run for the Reds.
The Cardinals had a five-game winning streak snapped.
Trevino doubled and scored on Fraley's liner to the right-center field gap that put the Reds ahead 2-1 in the fifth. After a passed ball, Fraley scored on TJ Friedl's sacrifice fly.
Cincinnati extended the lead when de la Cruz doubled to lead off the sixth and scored on Gavin Lux's RBI groundout.
Abbott (7-1) allowed only three singles, including Yohel Pozo's RBI single in the second inning. The Cardinals didn't have another base runner until Taylor Rogers issued a one-out walk to Jose Barrero in the eighth.
Abbott had three strikeouts and lowered his ERA to 1.79. Jake Fraley had 10 putouts in right field on fly balls.
Emilio Pagán worked a spotless ninth for his 18th save in 21 chances.