Diversified health care company Abbott beat profit expectations for the first quarter with strong medical device sales and a rebounding baby formula business.

Abbott reported adjusted earnings per share of $1.03 for the quarter, topping consensus estimates from Wall Street analysts by four cents per share.

Abbott's stock was up 6.9% in morning trading.

CEO Robert Ford told analysts Tuesday morning the company is seeing improved staffing levels at hospitals, which bolsters the number of medical procedures being done. Abbott's medical device sales were up 15% for the quarter.

The company's sales of $9.7 billion were down 18% compared to a year ago due to declines in sales of its COVID tests such as the BinaxNow at-home test. Abbott's worldwide COVID testing sales were down about 78% for the quarter.

Pediatric nutrition sales were up 36% in the U.S., bouncing back from the problems that the company saw last year. Abbott temporarily closed its baby formula plant in Sturgis, Mich., in the wake of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration finding strains of bacteria there.

"Stripping out declining COVID-19 sales and profits, which was expected, reveals an even stronger quarter for Abbott than meets the eye. The medical devices division was the star of the show, growing better than our cautiously optimistic expectations," wrote John Boylan, senor equity analyst with Edward Jones, in a research note on the numbers.

While COVID testing sales are down, Ford said that its once-booming sales helped to strengthen the company.

Ford said the company has been "reinvesting COVID revenue and profits into the base business."

In early February Abbott announced a deal to acquire New Brighton-based Cardiovascular Systems Inc. for $890 million. CSI's devices focus on atherectomy, a minimally invasive procedure to address plaque build-up in arteries.

"It's a great strategic fit. They have a strong position in a growth area that we like," Ford said about CSI on Tuesday's conference call.

The deal could close soon. CSI shareholders will vote on the transaction next week in a special meeting on April 27.

Abbott has approximately 5,000 employees in Minnesota. That will grow with the addition of CSI.

"We're off to a very good start for the year," Ford said.