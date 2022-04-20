Abbott Laboratories on Wednesday reported a first quarter profit of $2.4 billion, a large jump fueled by COVID-related sales that topped Wall Street estimates.

That translates into diluted earnings-per-share (EPS) of $1.73 for the quarter well above the $1.47 estimate from analysts.

The medtech and diagnostics company reported overall net sales of $11.9 billion for the quarter, up 13.8% compared to a year ago, exceeding the consensus estimate of $11 billion.

COVID-19 testing sales remain a significant part of the company's current business. COVID-connected sales tallied $3.3 billion in the first quarter — 27.7% of its total revenue.

Abbott makes the popular BinaxNOW test, which saw soaring demand early in the quarter as the Omicron variant spread rapidly at family holiday gatherings and childcare centers. The federal government also ramped up its effort to make such at-home tests free and more widely available during the period.

When excluding COVID-related products, worldwide sales were up 3.9% for the quarter; organic sales from existing operations were up 7.7%.

"Our diversified business continues to perform well in a challenging environment," said Robert Ford, Abbott's CEO, in a statement. "We're particularly pleased with the strong performance we're achieving in medical devices and established pharmaceuticals."

The company's stock was down 2% in pre-market trading on Wednesday as the company maintained its full-year guidance despite strong results in the first quarter.

"We aren't surprised to see a more conservative stance taken by management given the nutrition recall," said J.P. Morgan analyst Robbie Marcus, referring to the Similac infant formula recall.

Its global sales of medical devices were up 11.5%; pharmaceutical sales were up 13.4%.

The company has four core business categories: nutrition, diagnostics, pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

Illinois-based Abbott acquired St. Paul-based St. Jude Medical Inc. for $25 billion in 2017. The company now has approximately 5,000 employees in Minnesota.