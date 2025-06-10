Aaron Rodgers says his decision to play in Pittsburgh this season was 'best for my soul'

Rodgers couldn't ''stand'' the new helmet he was forced to don after the model he'd worn for the last 20 years was finally banned by the league. He didn't know many of the names of the other 88 guys who joined him on the practice fields on a day All-Pro outside linebacker T.J. Watt skipped in hopes of landing a new contract. It took all of one step outside the locker room for him to immediately get lost.