Aaron Rodgers says he regrets his 'immunized' comment in 2021 in an upcoming book about the QB

The book, based on interviews with 250 people, including Rodgers, also delves into other aspects of the quarterback's life, including his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon after four snaps in his debut with the Jets last year, his long estrangement from his family, his introduction to using ayahuasca and details of his football playing career through college at Cal, his draft-day plunge in the first round in 2005 and his 18 seasons with the Packers.