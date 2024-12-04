Resist as I might, my sensibilities about the new Aaron Rodgers documentary “Enigma” succumbed to the rule of multiples after only so much as the trailer was released Tuesday.
RandBall: The Aaron Rodgers documentary is going to be interesting
If you think you’ve had enough of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, the new Netflix documentary ‘Enigma’ is going to put him front-and-center again.
Friends in a group chat immediately sent it to me, asking if there would be a special edition of the Daily Delivery podcast up by midnight (there was not). And a colleague sent it to me, wondering when I was going to weigh in. When that happens, it tends to be a sign.
So I finally watched the nearly 2-minute trailer and it became clear: Yes, one of this state’s foremost chroniclers of an NFL quarterback who has never played for a Minnesota team was going to be writing about Rodgers again today (and almost certainly again when the full documentary comes out Dec. 17).
First, here is the aforementioned trailer:
My three takeaways:
- It looks good. The makers obviously got great access and obtained tons of footage in addition to getting what looks to be pretty good cooperation from Rodgers. This is not some cobbled-together effort. So whether you are a Rodgers fan, can’t stand the guy or are ambivalent and are just looking for something interesting to watch, it seems to be worth your time based on the trailer.
- The title “Enigma” is worthy of the full Rodgers experience. But he also seems to relish the idea of being an enigma, which maybe makes him ... less of an enigma? Put it this way: For a while, I genuinely liked Rodgers even when he was tormenting the Vikings. He played and talked with a sort of throwback wry charisma that made him likeable. My thoughts on him turned less because of his particular stances or conspiracy theories and more because of how self-absorbed he became. He is interesting, but he also wants so badly to be thought of as interesting that anything inherently interesting is consumed by it. Rodgers has become a caricature, and for all his supposed attempts at enlightenment he maintains a shocking lack of self-awareness. Allowing this movie to be made is the peak of that brand.
- The timing is fairly hilarious. Netflix announced the three-part series in September, along with the Dec. 17 release date, clearly hoping that Rodgers would be a compelling storyline throughout this NFL season. Instead, the Jets are 3-9 after a series of failures. They have created a roster designed to cater to Rodgers, including a midseason trade for receiver Davante Adams, but every move (including firing coach Robert Saleh after a London loss to the Vikings dropped them to a mere 2-3) has just made it more clear that Rodgers is as much a part of the problem as anything else. He’s No. 25 in ESPN’s Total QBR this season and just turned 41 a couple days ago. He’s fading into irrelevance. And that, more than diminishing skills, is the thing he seems to fear the most.
