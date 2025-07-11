Business

Aaron Judge moves into to second in MLB jersey sales, behind Shohei Ohtani

The New York Yankees' Aaron Judge has moved into second behind the Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani in Major League Baseball jersey sales heading into the All-Star break.

The Associated Press
July 11, 2025 at 1:08PM

NEW YORK — The New York Yankees' Aaron Judge has moved into second behind the Los Angeles Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani in Major League Baseball jersey sales heading into the All-Star break.

Judge rose from fifth to second, Major League Baseball said Friday. He was followed by the Dodgers' Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts.

Judge and Ohtani also were the top vote-getters in the first round of fan balloting for starters in Tuesday's All-Star Game, gaining the first two-roster spots.

San Francisco's Rafael Devers, Boston's Jarren Duran, San Francisco's Jung Hoo Lee, the Chicago Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong and Detroit's Tarik Skubal entered the top 20 for the first time.

Four Dodgers and three Mets were among the top 20.

The Mets' Francisco Lindor was fifth, followed by teammate Juan Soto. San Francisco's Devers was seventh, followed by Houston's Jose Altuve, San Diego's Fernando Tatis Jr. and Philadelphia's Bryce Harper.

Atlanta's Ronald Acuña Jr. was 11th, followed by Duran, Arizona's Corbin Carroll, Toronto's Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Cincinnati's Elly De La Cruz, the Mets' Pete Alonso, Lee, Crow-Armstrong, Skubal and the Dodgers' Clayton Kershaw.

MLB's list included sales on Fanatics' sites, including MLBShop.com, since opening day.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/mlb

