Aaron Civale gets what he wanted and remains a starter with quick trade to Chicago White Sox

''Yeah, there's that experience. Last year, I met the team the day I pitched, so just have to rely on that experience and then go in there and do what I do best, and it's going to be an adjustment period,'' Civale said. ''Naturally, I've learned that firsthand, and I've seen it, so just have to do everything I can to adjust as quick as possible. And from what I've heard and seen so far, there's a lot of good people here.''